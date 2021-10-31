Smart Solar Drinking Water System by Tata Steel foundation for villagers near Kalmang

Kalmang: Today Smt Reenarani Kumudial, Block Chairperson, Koira Block has inaugurated a drinking water facility developed by Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) at Gendragada village of Malda Panchayat under Koira block.

Shri Reba Shankar Mahapatra, Head, Land and Lease, Tata Steel, Shri Sanjay Sardar, Unit Head, TSF, Kalmang, other officials of the and villagers were present.

As part of its initiative to promote inclusive growth in the region Tata Steel Foundation has already installed Solar based drinking water Project in Beherashi, Kanusahi and Talamunda Sahi.

The initiative helps more than 1000 persons of these villages located under Koira block of Sundargarh district with safe drinking water. In some pockets of these areas supply of proper drinking water has been a major issue for the villagers.

The drinking water system has a capacity of supplying more than 5000 liters of water with censor-based DC motor. Censor support system enables the arrest of water pilferage and helps the community with judicious use of water supply.

The foundation has planned to initiate similar projects in the nearby area in the coming days.