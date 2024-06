Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says “The policy repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%”. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says “…The Monetary Policy Committee decided by a 4:2 majority to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains at 6.25%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate at 6.75%…”