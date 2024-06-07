Prime Minister Modi reiterates his commitment for qualitative changes in the education sector

New Delhi: Expresses happiness over improvement in performance of Indian universities in QS World University Rankings

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has reiterated his commitment for qualitative changes in the education sector. He has also expressed his happiness over improvement in performance of Indian universities in QS World University Rankings.

Responding to the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, Mr. Nunzio Quacquarelli about continued improvement in performance of Indian universities in QS World University Rankings, the Prime Minister posted on X;

“Over the last decade, we have focused on qualitative changes in the education sector. This is reflected in the QS World University Rankings. Compliments to the students, faculty and institutions for their hard work and dedication. In this term, we want to do even more to boost research and innovation.”