NDA parliamentary party meeting will take place today Ahead Of Formation Of A New Government At Centre

New Delhi: Today, the NDA parliamentary party meeting will take place in New Delhi. Newly elected MPs of BJP, TDP, JD(U), LJP (R), Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction), JD(S), and other constituent parties of NDA will attend the meeting.

A JD(U) Parliamentary party meeting is also scheduled to be held this morning ahead of the NDA parliamentary party meeting. BJP President J P Nadda and Union Minister Rajnath Singh have been given the responsibility to hold discussions with NDA partners over the cabinet formation. Yesterday, Mr. Nadda held a long meeting with senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Ashwini Vaishnaw as well as BJP National General Secretaries Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde among others attended the meeting. Several JD(U) leaders also met party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence in New Delhi.