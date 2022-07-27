National

Rashtriya Puruskar Portal launched, nominations open for various Awards

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : A common Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ) has been developed by the Government so as to bring together all Awards of various Ministries/Departments/Agencies of the Government of India under one platform to ensure transparency and public partnership (Jan Bhagidari). This Portal facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals/organisations for various Awards instituted by the Government of India.

Currently, nominations/recommendations for the following Awards are open:

  1. Padma Awards- Last date is 15/09/2022
  2. Kaushalacharya Awards- Last date is 30/07/2022
  3. National Award for Senior Citizens -Vayoshreshtha Samman- Last date is 18/08/2022
  4. National Award for Individual Excellence 2021- Last date is 28/08/2022
  5. National Award for Individual Excellence 2022- Last date is 28/08/2022
  6. National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities-2021- Last date is 28/08/2022
  7. National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities-2022- Last date is 28/08/2022
  8. National CSR Awards- Last date is 31/07/2022
  9. Nari Shakti Puraskar- Last date is 31/10/2022
  10. Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar- Last date is 31/08/2022
  11. National Awards for e-Governance- Last date is 31/07/2022
  12. Sardar Patel National Unity Award- Last date is 31/07/2022
  13. National Awards for Outstanding Services in the Field of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse- Last date is 30/07/2022
  14. Jeevan Raksha Padak – Last date is 30/09/2022

For further details and making nominations, please visit Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ).

