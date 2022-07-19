Rashtriya Gokul Mission aims at upliftment of dairy farmers making dairying more remunerative

New Delhi : The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying has been implementing Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) with the aim of development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds, genetic upgradation of bovine population and enhancement of milk production and productivity of bovines thereby making dairying more remunerative to the farmers. The Scheme has been implemented with the following objectives:

(i) To enhance productivity of bovines and increasing milk production in a sustainable manner using advance technologies

(ii) To propagate use of high genetic merit bulls for breeding purposes.

(iii) To enhance Artificial insemination coverage through strengthening of breeding network and delivery of Artificial insemination services at farmers doorstep

(iv) To promote indigenous cattle & buffalo rearing and conservation in a scientific and holistic manner.

Major achievements made under the scheme since its inception are as under:

Under implementation of Nationwide Artificial Insemination (AI) Programme Artificial Insemination services has been made available free of cost at farmers doorstep. As on date 3.50 crore animals have been covered, 4.33 crore Artificial Insemination performed and 2.28 crore farmers benefitted under the programme.

19 bovine IVF/ ETT labs have been made operational and so far 14092 viable embryos of mostly indigenous breeds produced, 6598 viable embryos transferred and 1075 calves are born under the programme. Government has initiated Accelerated Breed Improvement programme using IVF technology and under the programme 2 Lakh IVF pregnancies will be established in next five years. Subsidy at the rate of Rs 5000 per assured pregnancy will be made available to farmers. Bovine IVF technology is now available at farmers’ doorstep.

Sex sorted semen production has been introduced in the country for production of only female calves upto 90% accuracy. Use of sex sorted semen will be a game changer not only for enhancing milk production but also limiting stray cattle population. Sex sorted semen production facility has been established at 4 Government semen stations and sex sorted semen production facility is also available at 3 private semen stations. So far 44.37 lakh sexed semen doses have been produced. Government has initiated accelerated breed improvement programme using sex sorted semen and under the programme 51 lakh pregnancies will be established and subsidy of Rs 750 or 50% of the cost of sorted semen on assured pregnancy will be made available to farmers.

13 Progeny Testing (PT) and 7 Pedigree selection progarmmes have been implemented in the country to meet requirement of high genetic merit bulls at semen stations. Under these programme 2401 high genetic merit bulls mainly of indigenous breeds have been produced and inducted at semen stations for semen production.

In order to deliver breeding inputs at farmers doorstep so far 29,218 Multi-purpose Artificial Insemination Technicians in Rural Areas (MAITRIs) have been inducted.