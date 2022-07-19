PMMSY provides livelihood and nutritional support for socio-economically backward active traditional fisher’s families

New Delhi : The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) implemented by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India provides livelihood and Nutritional support for socio-economically backward active traditional fisher’s families during the fishing ban/lean period.

Under this activity, the Governmental financial assistance of Rs. 3000/- per annum is provided to each enrolled beneficiary and the enrolled beneficiary’s contribution is for Rs. 1500/- annually. Such accumulated amount of Rs. 4500/- is disbursed to each enrolled beneficiary by the respective State/UT at the rate of Rs. 1500/- per month during the fishing ban/lean period for three months annually. During last two years of implementation of PMMSY a total number of 8,12,195 have been provided the aforesaid livelihood and nutritional support at total cost of Rs. 360.99 crore with central assistance of Rs. 140.72 crore.

The Department through National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) has initiated ‘Fish Market Price Information System’ (FMPIS) in year 2018, to capture and disseminate fish market prices of commercially important marine and inland fishes from selected wholesale and retail fish markets. At present, the real time fish price is captured from 88 retail & wholesale fish markets and are uploaded in FMPIS web portal. In addition, weekly, analytical reports are published in NFDB website and social media platforms for facilitating the public and fishers to know the fair price of fishes.

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.