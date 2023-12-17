Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ Roars Success, Surpasses ₹700 Crore Mark Worldwide

Mumbai, 17 December: In a remarkable display of box office dominance, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ has stormed past the monumental milestone of ₹800 crore in global box office collections within a mere nine days of its release. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for his directorial ventures ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’, the action-packed drama hit the screens on December 1 across multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Production powerhouse T-Series unveiled the staggering achievement, revealing that ‘Animal’ amassed a colossal ₹817.36 crore in worldwide gross earnings within just 11 days of its theatrical run. The film’s unprecedented success underscores the compelling narrative and the allure of Ranbir Kapoor’s stellar performance, captivating audiences across diverse linguistic demographics.

The film’s meteoric rise in box office collections stands as a testament to its widespread appeal and the fervor it has ignited among cinephiles globally. As ‘Animal’ continues its triumphant run, it solidifies its position as a cinematic powerhouse, leaving an indelible mark on the film industry with its unparalleled success.