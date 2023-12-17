Odisha FC Continues Impressive Streak at Home with Convincing 3-0 Victory Against Hyderabad FC in ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC registered a 3-0 victory against Hyderabad FC in their ISL 2023-24 season match at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Roy Krishna (35′) and (90’+5) and Mourtada Fall (40′) scored for the hosts. The win marks their fifth consecutive match unbeaten.

Both teams began the game promisingly, as Amey stole the ball from Pennanen just outside the box after Yasir’s pass, but Amrinder easily blocked Pennanen’s ensuing shot in the 5th minute of the game.

In the 10th minute of the game, Jahouh worked his magic with two stunning passes into the box. His corner led to shots blocked in a crowded HFC box. After a failed clearance, Jahouh put in a lobbed ball for Roy inside the box, whose shot went wide.

In the 25th minute of the game, Yasir and Poojary capitalized on their pace on the counter, set up by Sahil Tavora’s midfield through ball, catching Odisha off guard. Yasir aimed for the far post with a curling shot in the box, but Amrinder’s acrobatic save denied them the opening goal.

Roy Krishna put Odisha FC in front during the 35th minute after Amey assisted him following an exceptional through ball from Isak Ralte. OFC 1-0 HFC

Mourtada Fall doubled the Kalinga Warriors’ lead in the 40th minute of the game as Jahouh executed an indirect set piece from near the center line on the left side of the goal, finding Delgado with his delivery. Delgado’s header to the far post was met by Fall, who made no mistake in heading the ball into the net from a short distance. OFC 2-0 HFC

In the 45+2 minutes into the game, Pranjal delivered a brilliant cross from the right side. The goalkeeper couldn’t clear it, leading to an attempt by the HFC defender, who inadvertently put it out for a corner.

In the 50th minute of the game, Roy played a pass to Isak, allowing him a one-on-one chance against the keeper. Isak aimed for the corner with a shot after turning, but the traveler’s defender intervened with a vital clearance right on the goal line.

Jahouh attempted to send Aniket toward the goal with a long pass in the 87th minute, but Gurmeet swiftly came off his line and gathered the ball.

Roy Krishna bagged his second goal of the night during extra time (90+5′) when Jahouh’s pass found him inside the box. Initially looking to assist Jerry, Krishna capitalized on the loose ball, shooting it into the net for the score. OFC 3-0 HFC

Following the win, Odisha FC is still in the fourth spot on the ISL table. Their next challenge is away from home, where they are set to face East Bengal FC on 22nd December 2023, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

The game between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC in the ISL saw Odisha FC successfully organizing a donation campaign that encouraged the audience to donate their old winter clothes to those in need. Conducted in collaboration with SikhAid Charitable Trust, Sikhaids enthusiastically participated in the ambassador program, amplifying the club’s collective impact. Fans became secret Santas by donating their old winter clothes. Additionally, Odisha FC hosted a Matchday Fan Park at Kalinga Stadium during the home match, featuring various fun challenges, games for kids, and a 360-degree selfie photo booth. The Fan Park will be open for all ISL games.