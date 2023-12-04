Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal” Roars at the Box Office, Crosses Rs 356 Crore Worldwide

Mumbai, Dec 4: In a resounding success at the global box office, the crime drama “Animal,” headlined by the acclaimed actor Ranbir Kapoor, has triumphantly amassed a staggering Rs 356 crore in gross earnings, as confirmed by the film’s creators on Monday.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the much-anticipated film hit screens last Friday across multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and powerful performances.

The esteemed production house, T-Series, divulged the weekend box office figures for “Animal” on X, revealing the astounding response and the fervor with which audiences embraced the film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in the intense crime drama has resonated strongly with cinephiles, contributing significantly to the film’s exceptional performance. “Animal” has not only captivated audiences in India but has also made an indelible mark on the international cinematic landscape, securing commendable numbers in its global box office run.

With its compelling narrative and stellar ensemble cast, “Animal” continues to leave an enduring impact, reaffirming Kapoor’s prowess and Vanga’s directorial finesse in delivering a compelling cinematic experience.

The remarkable success of “Animal” stands as a testament to its compelling storytelling and the audience’s overwhelming support, solidifying its position as one of the standout films of the year, promising to carve its place in the annals of Indian cinema.