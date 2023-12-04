Tata Steel Recognised as Gold Employer by India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2023

Mumbai, December 4, 2023: Tata Steel has been recognised as a Gold Employer by the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2023 for the third consecutive year for its unwavering commitment to LGBT+ inclusion. IWEI has honoured Tata Steel for its exceptional performance in embedding diversity and inclusion within its policies, hiring practices, and external communications.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said: “Tata Steel’s journey towards LGBT+ inclusion is a continuous evolution, and this recognition further fuels our commitment to sustaining an environment where diversity thrives. It reflects our dedication to creating a workplace where every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, feels valued and respected. An inclusive workplace that promotes zero tolerance for biases and fosters a culture based on meritocracy.”

Tata Steel’s journey towards becoming an inclusive workplace has been marked by comprehensive efforts in various aspects of HR policies, practices, and organisational culture. The Company has implemented progressive employment policies such as equal benefits for LGBT+ partners which goes beyond just medical coverage and includes benefits like a honeymoon package, gender transition support for employees, and gender-neutral parental leaves.

In addition to its inclusive hiring practices, Tata Steel has actively promoted employee resource groups (ERGs) to provide a supportive network for the LGBT+ community. The Company has also engaged in outreach programmes, community initiatives, and partnerships to foster a culture of acceptance and understanding.

IWEI is India’s first comprehensive benchmarking tool for employers to measure their progress on lesbian, gay, bi, and trans (LGBT+) inclusion in the workplace. The index measures nine areas: policies and benefits, employee lifecycle, employee network group, allies, and role models, senior leadership, monitoring, procurement, community engagement, and additional work. This is the fourth annual IWEI assessment process where 120 organisations had participated. 35 organisations are recognised as ‘GOLD’ Employers, 29 organisations are recognised as ‘SILVER’ Employers and 32 organisations are recognised as ‘Bronze’ Employers.