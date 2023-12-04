Odisha Government Establishes District Medical Boards to Aid Transgender Persons

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 : In a progressive move aimed at facilitating holistic healthcare provisions, the Odisha government has instituted specialized medical boards at the district level to cater specifically to the needs of transgender individuals. The Health and Family Welfare department’s recent directive underscores the state’s commitment to ensuring accessible and supportive healthcare services for the transgender community.

Aligned with the recommendations outlined by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), these newly formed medical boards are entrusted with the crucial task of providing consultation, treatment, and counseling facilities specifically tailored to aid transgender individuals undergoing sex reassignment surgery. This initiative serves as a pivotal step toward fostering inclusivity and addressing the unique healthcare requirements of transgender persons across various districts within Odisha.