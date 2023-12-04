Odisha Gears Up for Impending Cyclone ‘Michaung’, Deploys Rescue Teams in Southern Districts

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 : With the looming threat of severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ anticipated to make landfall on Tuesday, the Odisha government has initiated precautionary measures by deploying rescue teams in the state’s southern districts. The strategic move aims to mitigate potential risks and ensure prompt response to any emergencies arising from the cyclonic impact.

#CycloneMichuang#Odisha#UPDATE

The Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at… pic.twitter.com/VEQ9PbEyiO — OSDMA Odisha (@osdmaodisha) December 4, 2023

The severe cyclone, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is projected to hit the coastal areas between Nellore and Machilipatnam, proximate to Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, during the early hours of Tuesday.

As per the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system has been observed advancing at a speed of 10 kmph in the sea. At 5:30 pm, it was positioned approximately 80 km southeast of Nellore, 120 km north-northeast of Chennai, 210 km south of Bapatla, and 250 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam.

The government’s preemptive measures underscore a proactive stance toward disaster management, prioritizing the safety and well-being of citizens in the vulnerable regions. Authorities remain on high alert, working in tandem with meteorological predictions to ensure adequate preparedness and swift response in the face of ‘Michaung’s’ impending landfall.

The deployment of rescue teams and heightened vigilance in the southern districts signifies the state’s commitment to proactive disaster management, aiming to minimize potential impacts and safeguard communities from the anticipated cyclonic upheaval.