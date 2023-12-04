Odisha Renames Nehru Shatabdi Hospital as ‘Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital’ in Honor of Freedom Fighter

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 : In a tribute to the eminent freedom fighter and former Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Pabitra Mohan Pradhan, the Odisha government announced the renaming of the Nehru Shatabdi Hospital of Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd (MCL) to ‘Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital.’ The state’s Health and Family Welfare department revealed this significant development via a post on X, affirming Pradhan’s invaluable contributions to the nation’s freedom struggle and his dedicated service to Odisha.

The decision to rename the hospital was made in recognition of Pradhan’s illustrious legacy, a figure revered for his pivotal role in India’s fight for independence and his subsequent service to the state. Notably, the hospital’s transformation into the ‘Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital’ is aligned with future plans to establish it as the teaching hospital for the proposed medical college.

The state Health and Family Welfare department highlighted, “After careful consideration, #Odisha Government has approved to name the Nehru Shatabdi Hospital of MCL as ‘Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital,’ which will function as the future teaching hospital of the proposed medical college.”

After careful consideration, #Odisha Government has approved to name the Nehru Shatabdi Hospital of MCL as 'Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital', which will function as the future teaching hospital of the proposed Medical College. #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/CEgmp3W79Z — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 4, 2023

This renaming honors Pradhan’s enduring impact on the state’s history and acknowledges his unwavering commitment to public service, ensuring that his name and legacy continue to inspire generations to come. The decision to rechristen the hospital symbolizes a tribute to Pradhan’s indelible contributions to Odisha’s rich heritage and his significant role in the nation’s journey towards freedom.