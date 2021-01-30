Rama Mohan Rao Amara Takes Charge as the MD & CEO of SBI Card

New Delhi: SBI Card, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, announced that Mr. Rama Mohan Rao Amara has taken charge as the company`s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 30 January 2021. Mr. Rao takes over from Ashwini Kumar Tewari.

Mr. Rama Mohan Rao Amara is a veteran banker, with a successful career spanning over 29 years at the State Bank of India. Prior to taking charge at SBI Card, Mr. Rao was the Chief General Manager, SBI Bhopal Circle, where he managed two key states MP & Chhattisgarh.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director, State Bank of India said, “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Rama Mohan Rao Amara as the MD & CEO of SBI Card. He has exhibited reliable and proficient leadership, while managing key assignments across India and abroad. His vision and strategic approach would be a key enabler to lead the rapidly growing credit card business. We are confident that he will be able to further strengthen SBI Card’s position and thereby increase value for all stakeholders.”

Mr Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “It is an exciting time to join SBI Card. The Indian economy is slowly but surely coming out of the grip of the pandemic. With a renewed focus towards cashless and digital payments, the country is firmly on the path to becoming a digital economy. Moreover, the Indian credit card market continues to present significant growth potential due to its favourable demographic changes and extremely low credit card penetration rate. SBI Card is known and respected as a customer centric, resilient, and nimble organization. I look forward to leading the organisation to newer heights.”

Mr. Rao started his banking career with SBI in 1991 as a probationary officer. He has gleaned expertise in field of credit, risk, and International Banking, both, in India and abroad. He has had two foreign postings first in Singapore and later at the US, as CEO of Chicago branch and then as the President and CEO of SBI California. He has also served as Chief General Manager, Financial Control at SBI Corporate Centre in Mumbai.

Mr. Rao holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering. He has also displayed academic rigor by earning globally renowned financial accreditations namely CFA and FRM.