Bhubaneswar : A State level Civil Society Organizations’ Consultation on Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation was organized by People’s Cultural Centre (PECUC) in collaboration with National Action & Coordination Group for Ending Violence Against Children (NACG EVAC) India, the country level civil society forum of South Asia Initiative to end Violence Against Children, an Apex body of SAARC, World Vision ,BMZ and OLS . Addressing the consultation as Chief Guest in concluding session Ms.Sandhyabati Pradhan, Chairperson, OSCPCR, expressed her concern regarding rise of child abuse cases in India and focused on how to mitigate those cases are very critical on our part. She gave importance on the moral responsibility of all duty bearers and service providers including govt., civil society organisations ,school authorities and private sector to be vigilant for reporting of cases and creating awareness.

Shri Dharanidhar Nanda, OAS, Joint Secretary, Department of W&CD and Mission Shakti, Govt. of Odisha told that we have institutions and mechanism at different levels ,which need to be more and more active and functional. It is the moral responsibility of everyone to proactively deal the case and give justice he added .Dr. Abhay Kumar Mallick, Deputy Director, Elementary Education. Govt. of Odisha has emphasized on reducing child sexual abuse and bringing awareness at school level. He also gave importance on safeguarding the children in school, family and society. He elaborates “Child is the most important resource of the world and it is the moral responsibility of everyone to give protection, safety, security and education to the child, so that child can live with dignity without fear and helplessness.

Mr. Harihar Nayak, Former Member, OSCPCR has empathized on the awareness building on the CSA & Laws among the service providers. Because, the provisions of POCSO Act. should not be mis-interpreted. Shri Prakash Ku. Rath, State Convenor, NACG, Odisha gave welcome address.Anuradha Mohanty, Executive director, PECUC shared the proceedings and recommendations with the guests. Formally, Vote of Thanks was rendered by Dr. Anangdev Singh, Technical Expert, World Vision India.

In the morning session .the Consultation was inaugurated by Dr. Rinchen Chophel, Director General SAIEVAC on virtual platform and Mr. Thangaperumal Popandi, Country Manager, India, TdH NL Mr. Mikhael Kumar Pradhan, Head Advocacy, World Vision India from Delhi, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chairperson, NACG EVAC India from Delhi, Mr. Sanjay Mishra, Treasurer, NACG India from Ranchi, Mr. Manabendra Mandal, NACG India Executive committee members from different States joined inaugural session.

Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Chairperson, NACG EVAC India, presided over the Consultation.

Amongst others many experts spokes on different sessions.

Mrs. Kasturi Mohapatra, Former Chairperson showed her concern with regard to increased in Child Sexual Abuse during COVID Pandemic and lockdown situation.She told that 53%of children in India face some form of child sexual abuse. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, the cases of rape and murder of children is increasing every year. The growing complexities of life and changing social & economic conditions have exposed the children to new and different forms of abuse. Independent consultant Rajan Mohanty, Program Coordinator Dharmanand Sundaray ,Dr.Mitali Mohanty facilitated sessions and give presentations on different related issues

An Website of NACG EVAC India was also inaugurated by Dr. Rinchen Chophel, Director General, South Asia Initiatives to End Violence Against Children (SAIEVAC) on this occasion.