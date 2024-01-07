InternationalNational

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to visit UK and discuss defence & security issues with his counterpart Mr Grant Shapps

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Set for Bilateral Talks in London with UK Counterpart

By Odisha Diary bureau

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will leave on a two-day visit to London, United Kingdom (UK) on January 08, 2024. He will be accompanied by a high-level Ministry of Defence delegation, comprising senior officials from DRDO,  Service Headquarters, Department of Defence, and Department of Defence Production.

During his visit, the Raksha Mantri will hold a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Secretary of State for Defence Mr Grant Shapps. They are expected to discuss a wide range of defence, security and industrial cooperation issues.

Shri Rajnath Singh is also expected to call on UK Prime Minister Mr Rishi Sunak and hold a meeting with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs Mr David Cameron. He will also interact with the CEOs and industry leaders of UK Defence Industry and meet with the Indian community there.

