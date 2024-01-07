Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to visit UK and discuss defence & security issues with his counterpart Mr Grant Shapps

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will leave on a two-day visit to London, United Kingdom (UK) on January 08, 2024. He will be accompanied by a high-level Ministry of Defence delegation, comprising senior officials from DRDO, Service Headquarters, Department of Defence, and Department of Defence Production.

I would be in London (United Kingdom) from 8th to 10th January, during which I shall hold a bilateral meeting with my UK counterpart, Mr Grant Shapps. Looking forward to discuss a wide range of defence, security and industrial cooperation issues. https://t.co/7iszr3tJVq — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 7, 2024

During his visit, the Raksha Mantri will hold a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Secretary of State for Defence Mr Grant Shapps. They are expected to discuss a wide range of defence, security and industrial cooperation issues.

Shri Rajnath Singh is also expected to call on UK Prime Minister Mr Rishi Sunak and hold a meeting with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs Mr David Cameron. He will also interact with the CEOs and industry leaders of UK Defence Industry and meet with the Indian community there.