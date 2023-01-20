Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is all set to release this Republic Day

Kolkata : The trailer of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh garnered tremendous appreciation amongst the masses as well as the critics. The unique concept of the film, based on Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi confronting each other has stirred a lot of conversations, across the nation. The film is directed by National Award Winning director Rajkumar Santoshi and will hit theatres this Republic Day.

The story of the film depicts an imagination of Gandhiji surviving the attack by Nathuram Godse and coming face-to-face with him and discussing their extremely opposite ideologies, rightly said – ‘Vichaaron Ka Yudh’. In the film, the role of Nathuram Godse is essayed by Chinmay Mandlekar and the role of Mahatma Gandhi is headlined by Deepak Antani.

Speaking about the film, Director Rajkumar Santoshi said, “It’s not about me coming back after 9 years, it’s about what I’m getting to the table after 9 years. Before making a film, I always ask myself what difference my film will make and I only begin it once I get its answer, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is a very important film to me and I hope the audience sees the strong narrative the film holds.”

Adding to it, Actor Chinmay Mandlekar said, “It was my pleasure associating with Mr Rajkumar Santoshi and also Deepak Antani. Nathuram Godse was an extremely difficult character to play as it can be easily hated by the audience but I’ve always believed, when the audience starts to hate any character portrayed by me, it means I’ve done my job well.”

Actor Deepak Antani said, “I always prayed that a Legendary Director makes a film on Gandhiji and casts me and I’m seeing that dream come true with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. Rajkumar Santoshi is a school, and from him, I’ve learned acting, direction, and also how to become a better human being. I’m glad to be associated with this project and I hope the audiences love it equally.”

The film also stars Pawan Chopra, Anuj Saini, and Tanisha Santoshi in pivotal roles.

Santoshi Productions LLP Presents A PVR Pictures Release, Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Music by AR Rahman, Produced by Manila Santoshi. Releasing in cinemas on 26th January, 2023.