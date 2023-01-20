Evos Buildcon Ventures the International Market by Partnering with SHERO Properties Real Estate LLC, Dubai

Bhubaneswar: Evos Buildcon pvt. Ltd, a leading and fastest growing Real estate company in Odisha founded by the young and dynamic business tycoon Mr.Kalinga Keshari Rath, is delighted to enter the International market by Partnering with SHERO Properties Real Estate LLC, the only Real Estate broking and consultancy firm founded by an Odia NRI, Mr. Anil Das based in Dubai, UAE.

A press meet was held to announce the strategic partnership between the two companies. “While the world is eyeing Odisha, its time to venture into the Global market and bring back the Odia NRI Community to invest in their homeland by providing them world-class luxury projects loaded with high-end amenities, best-in-class quality, and services to match the NRI Lifestyles, said Mr. Kalinga Keshari Rath while addressing the press.” He added that Reliability, Quality, Customer Care, and Continuous Upgradation are the four central pillars of Evos Buildcon. Mr. Kalinga further shared that the International Rep Office Of Evos Buildcon will be based out of Dubai, and this partnership aims to reach out to the Odia communities of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Muscat, London, Ireland, USA, South Africa, and Singapore in the year 2023 and facilitate them to take a hassle-free decision of buying and managing luxury homes in Odisha while staying abroad. Mr. Kalinga also urged the NRI investors to be a part of Odisha Real Estate Development with EVOS AND SHERO.

In his address to the press, Mr. Anil Das, the Founder and Chairman of SHERO Properties shared that this partnership is the need of the hour for the Odia NRI Community who have been looking for a trusted Developer that can provide high-quality Luxury projects matching their lifestyle. This partnership shall not only facilitate the Odia Community but will also create a benchmark in the history of Odisha Real Estate, making its footage strong in the International Market.

With this partnership we are looking forward to making EVOS Buildcon, the most trusted and preferred real estate developer for NRI and investors across the globe.