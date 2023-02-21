Rajeev Chandrasekhar addresses the Convocation of NIT Puducherry as Chief Guest

The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that India under Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi offers tremendous opportunities for the young Indians which they can avail by their sheer hard work and capability and not by any affiliations or influence.

While delivering the 9th Convocational address at NIT, Puducherry virtually today, Shri Chandrasekhar said earlier India was seen as a dysfunctional democracy. “The Old India is now being replaced surely & systematically by a New India, being powered by the energy, the determination, the innovation and the creativity of Young Indians. The current times are most opportunity-rich times and young Indians can grab these opportunities to pursue their dreams.”

The opportunities, be it in space or Artificial Intelligence or Semicon or microelectronics, Internet or AI around data economy, high computing or quantum computing, 5G or next gen mobility technology, all these areas that represent the future of digital economy are available for the new generation of Indians, he added.

Graduating Students at NIT, Puducherry

Speaking about the next decade being India’s Techade, the Minister said today, India has the most vibrant startup ecosystem with close to 85,000 registered startups and around 107 unicorns that have grown due to their hard work, passion, ability to innovate and not because of any famous surname or Godfather.

The Minister congratulated the graduating students and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.