Mumbai: The beautiful palace in Prakash Jha’s Aashram streaming on MX Player. Bobby Deol runs his notorious religious activities from here. This palace was originally a real life dilapidated palace in Ayodhya called Raj Sadan. The set design team of Prakash Jha productions took almost five months after initial recce and rebuilt the palace to make it into a really regal building.

The chapter 2 of Aashram will start streaming on MX PLAYER from November 11, 2020.

