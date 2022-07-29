Raipur : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has expressed profound grief over sad demise of five people in the lightning incident of Mahasamund

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has expressed profound grief over the death of five workers in the incident of lightning in Mahasamund district. He has directed the Collector to provide better treatment facilities to the six workers injured in the incident. Mr. Baghel has given instructions to sanction financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers, as per the provisions of RBC 6-4. It is noteworthy that Kumari Janaki, Kumari Laxmi Yadav, Shrimati Basanti Nag, Shrimati Jamovati, Shrimati Noharmati passed away in the lightning incident that occured in village Ghatkachar under Thana Singhoda of Mahasamund district. In this incident, Shrimati Pankajni Yadav, Shrimati Parvati Malik, Shrimati Tapaswani, Shrimati Punni, Shrimati Geetanjali, Shrimati Shashi got injured. These injured victims are undergoing treatment at Saraipali health centre.