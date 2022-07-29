Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Be On 4-Day Visit To Delhi From Aug 5

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be on a four-day visit to New Delhi from the 5th of August, 2022.

According to reports, the Chief Minister is expected to attend National Committee Meeting for “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and the 7th NITI Ayog’s Governing Council Meeting during his visit to the National Capital.

The National Committee Meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers and Governors of different states will attend the meeting.

The Odisha CM will also attend the 7th operational meeting of NITI Ayog on August 7.