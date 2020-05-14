Railways to start issuing wait listed tickets from 22nd of this month for special trains

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways has decided to start issuing of waiting list ticket from 22nd of May for journeys not only on its presently operational special trains as well as in those to be notified in due course of time. As per the Railway Board order, there will be a cap on the waiting list ticket in these trains. The Railways has capped waiting list ticket limit up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 100 for Chair Cars, 20 each for First AC and Executive Class and 200 for sleeper class.

The changes will come into effect for tickets booked from May 15 for journeys beginning from 22nd of this month. Since the reservation period for special trains has been kept at a maximum of seven days, travellers will be able to book waiting list tickets from May 15. However, there will be no RAC tickets on these trains.

Related

comments