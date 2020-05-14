Balasore: Four Shramik Special train carrying over 4000 Odia migrants from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu to reach Balasore railway station today. Three trains from Gujarat and one train from Tamil Nadu will reach Balasore railway station today.

Balasore district administration Wednesday imposed a 24-hour curfew in areas within 3 kilometres of Balasore station owing to the scheduled influx of large number of migrant workers. A curfew has been imposed within a 500-meter radius of the railway station.

It should be noted that yesterday two Shramik Special trains carrying 2401 migrant workers from Morbi of Gujrat and Thane of Maharashtra arrived at Balasore station Wednesday.

Related

comments