Raasta and Yeti Debut in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: The very loved – Raasta, alongside Yeti, the Himalayan Kitchen, is excited to announce their grand opening in Bhubaneswar. This launch marks the 9th Raasta establishment, underscoring its growing influence and enduring appeal. Located at Panda & Co, 5th Floor, Plot -7 & 8, Jharpada, II, Puri – Cuttack Rd, near Bright Steel, Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha -751006, Raasta stretches over 10,800 sqft, including a terrace and lower floor, providing a sprawling backdrop for an unparalleled lifestyle experience.

The Bhubaneswar outlet is a testament to Raasta’s commitment to excellence, showcasing a new-age yet nostalgic design. With a vintage Reggae aesthetic fused with a bohemian vibe, the space is adorned in accents of red, green, and yellow, embodying the boho-chic and Raasta aesthetic. This vibrant and inviting atmosphere is complemented by life-sized figures of Bob Marley and his wife Rita Marley, making it a unique destination that pays homage to the legends of music.

Joy Singh, the founder of Raasta, shared his vision for the new location, “Our latest Raasta outlet in Bhubaneswar brings together the spirit of the east coast with the laid-back,

free-spirited vibe of the Caribbean. Spread over two floors, our design invites guests into a world where music, freedom, and culture converge. With a capacity of 281 across our terrace and lower floor, we’re excited to offer a space where people can truly embrace the Raasta lifestyle.”

Adjacent to Raasta, Yeti offers a cosy escape to the culinary delights of the Himalayas within its 1130 sq ft space. With seating for 48 guests, Yeti promises an intimate dining experience filled with authentic flavours and traditional hospitality.

Rahul Swain, the local franchise partner, expressed his enthusiasm, “Bringing Yeti to Bhubaneswar alongside Raasta is a dream realised. We’re excited to share the unique tastes of Himalayan cuisine with the city, offering a journey through its rich flavours and culinary traditions.”

Raasta and Yeti’s launch is set to become a landmark event for Bhubaneswar’s cultural and culinary scene. Raasta, with its commitment to live music and themed nights, aims to be the go-to destination for music enthusiasts. In contrast, Yeti invites food lovers to explore the Himalayan region’s gastronomic wonders.

Joy Singh further added, “Choosing Bhubaneswar was a strategic and heartfelt decision. Our collaboration with Rahul felt instantly right, setting the stage for a unique offering that celebrates great music, a sense of community, and exquisite cuisine. We welcome everyone to experience this magical blend at Raasta and Yeti.”

Raasta and Yeti are now open in Bhubaneswar from 12pm to 12am, ready to welcome all to their vibrant world of music, culture, and culinary excellence.