Tata Advanced Systems Ltd to host two-day Walk-In recruitment drive in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), one of the leading private players for Aerospace & Defence solutions in India, is conducting a Walk-In Interview drive in Bhubaneswar on March 30th and 31st, 2024, at the Central Tool Room and Training Centre, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar for positions at its Hyderabad facility.

TASL is seeking ITI-Fitter & Apprentice candidates with 3-6 years of experience for roles in Operator Assembly and Painter positions. Additionally, it is looking for candidates for Machine Operator roles with a Diploma in Mechanical / Tool & Die Making and 1-5 years of experience.

TASL is an equal opportunity employer. It is committed to fostering an environment where employees can leverage their knowledge and experience to develop cutting-edge solutions using the latest technology.

With a strong portfolio of partnerships and joint ventures with leading global aerospace and defence firms, TASL serves as an integral partner in the international supply chain and, in some instances, a global single source provider for leading defence OEMs.