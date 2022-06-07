Queen of television industry Ekta Kapoor turns 47

New Delhi : The queen of television industry and producer as well as director of many tele super hits Ekta Kapoor turns 47 today.

Marking the special day , wishes pour on the social media handles of different celebrities wishing her a great life and celebrating the deep bound they share with her.

The ‘Naagin’ actress Mouni Roy, who is a close friend of Ekta, wished the producer on her social media account with their pretty photos, writing a message,”Your birthday is always the perfect opportunity for thanking you for always inspiring and being the light you have been in my life…May your special day be a heavenly one and bring you many wonderful blessings & love 🎂♥️ Love you ✨@ektarkapoor.”

Besides, “Friends forever since forever here’s wishing you happiness love good health forever ❤️ Happy happy happy birthday Ekkie! Love you.” message quoted a beautiful pic with Anita Hasssanandani was posted on Anita’s official account.