PwC organizes investor roadshow for metals and downstream sector in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : PwC organied an Investors Roadshow on development of Metals and Downstream sector in Bhubaneswar on 28th April 2023 involving the government and key stakeholders in the state. Shri Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for Steel & Mines and Works, Government of Odisha graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and addressed the captains of metals and downstream industry of India.

Mr Sambitosh Mohapatra, Partner, PwC delivered the welcome address and highlighted the the importance of the metals and downstream sector in the state. Odisha is endowed with vast resources of a variety of minerals and occupies a prominent place in the country as a mineral rich State and Odisha has been emerged as the most favourable destination of the country, now the government’s efforts to be emphasis on creation of employment opportunities in the state.

Mr Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Hon’ble Minister, Steel & Mines and Works, Government of Odishalauded the iniatives of the PwC in organizing the symposium involving the stakeholders in metals, mining and downstream sector. Hon’ble Minister said, the state’s vision is to develop a robust downstream ecosystem that will enable the processing of raw materials into finished products within the state. The development of downstream industries will not only create jobs but also generate revenue for the state which can be utilized for socio-economic prosperity. The state government has set ambitions targets of attracting investments worth lakh of crores andgenerating lakhs ofemployment opportunities in the downstream industries. The state government has implemented several policies to encourage the establishment of downstream industries, and have seen significant growth in this sector.

Mr Manoj Mishra, Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT, Government of Odishagraced the occasion as Guest of Honor and spoke on Industry 4.0 and harnessing technology for growth of the mines &metals sector in Odisha. He highlighted importance of the significant transformations of technological innvovation and their adaption in industriesand also role of Information technology in enhancing productivity and efficiencies in the entire value chain.

PwC also organized two panel panel discussion on the importance of metals & downstream industry and how it can help Odisha towards the $1 trillion economy.Mr. Yogesh Daruka, Partner and Leader, Metals & Mining, PwC presented aoptistimistic picture on the possibilities in the sector due to several initiatives of the state government. Captains of theindustry who have committed significant investment in the state during the 3rd edition of Make in Odisha participated in the panel discussions.Mr Shashi Sekhar Mohanty,MD& CEO, Essar MinMet,Mr Pankaj Satija, MD Tata Steel Mining, Mr Prabodh Mohanty, MD, SNM Group ,MrSujogya Dash, CEO, Eramet, MrShailender Kumar Sinha , Director, OMECL, Mr G Suresha, Executive Director,Odisha Assets, AM/NS India, Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand, President, Vedanta Ltd , Mr Priya Ranjan Prasad, Managing Director, BRPL, Mr. A K Singh, Business Head, Phase 1 & Chief Metallurgist, Jindal Stainless Ltd and Mr. Bibhu Mishra, Adviser, Hindalco Industriesputforth their views on recenty announced pro-industry Industrial Policy of the state and opportunities in the metals, mining and downstream industries in the state.

PwC leaders also gave detailed presentation on the importance on digital technologies, ESG, Risk, Tax and Infrastructure. They highlighted the various policy measures and incentives provided by the state government which make the state an attractive investment destination. The session was highly interactive and participants found it extremely beneficial.

Mr Amulya Patnaik, Managing Partner, PwC Bhubaneswar lauded the initiatives of the Government of Odisha for creating conducive environment and favouable eco system for metals and downstream sector in the state. PwC has deepened its engagement in the state for the investment promotion and various iniatiaves of the government.