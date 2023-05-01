Rajneesh Karnatak joins Bank of India as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi : Shri Rajneesh Karnatak joins one of the leading PSB, Bank of India, as its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. Shri Rajneesh Karnatak possesses post qualification experience of over 29 years. He was Chief General Manager of Punjab National Bank until his appointment as Executive Director in Union Bank of India from October 21, 2021. He is a Post Graduate in Commerce (M.Com) and is a Certified Associate from Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

During his banking career, he has headed critical divisions like Large Corporate Credit Branches and strategic verticals such as Credit Monitoring, Digital Banking and Mid Corporate Credit as General Manager in Oriental Bank of Commerce. Post the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce into Punjab National Bank, he headed Credit Monitoring Division and also Corporate Credit Division in Punjab National Bank. He carries extensive exposure in Project Funding & Working Capital funding along with Risk Management with specific reference/special emphasis on Credit Risk.

He has done Leadership Development Programs and trainings from IIM-Kozhikode and JNIDB Hyderabad and has also taken part in Advance Management Programme at IMI (International Management Institute) Delhi. He was a part of 1st batch of Senior Officers selected by FSIB (erstwhile BBB) for Leadership Development Program of IIM Bangalore & Egon Zehnder.

Shri Karnatak has served as Non-Executive Chairman of UBI Services Ltd., on behalf of Union Bank of India. He has also served as Non Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of UBI (UK) Limited. He was a member of the Governing Board of Indian Institute of Bank Management (IIBM) Guwahati. He has served as Nominee Director on behalf of Punjab National Bank on the Board of PNB Housing Finance Ltd., and India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited. He also served as Board Trustee on IAMCL (IIFCL Asset Management Co. Ltd).