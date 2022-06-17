PwC India in partnership with FICCI organises an industry symposium themed “Reimagining Odisha: Unlocking the opportunities for Economic Transformation”

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is poised for massive industrial and economic growth and PwC India is committed to contribute to Odisha’s growth story. As part of its commitment, PwC India started its new office in Bhubaneswar recently and collaborated with FICCI to organise an industry symposium themed “Reimagining Odisha: Unlocking the opportunities for Economic Transformation” which brought together key senior officials and leading industry minds together on a common platform to discuss expectations from the Government to further harness the state’s growth potential.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India said: “Odisha is at the cusp of an economic revolution and we are happy to partner stakeholders like FICCI in this journey to help the state of Odisha emerge as an economic powerhouse. With our local presence, we aim to get closer to the issues at hand and proactively look at ways to make a difference that will help the state and its industrial and economic ecosystem achieve its full potential.”

The event was attended by several key senior officials of the Government of Odisha including Principal Advisor to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Asit Tripathy and Principal Secretary (Industries), Shri Hemant Sharma. During their individual address at the event, they lauded the effort made by PwC India and FICCI to bring together 50+ industry representatives to focus on areas that matter while also speaking of the government’s intent to further strengthen reforms and boost investment and employment opportunities in the state.

Leading industry players such as JSW, AMNS, Vedanta, Falcon, IMFA, Gupta Infra, Tata group companies, JSL, Milk Mantra also made their presence felt at the event and contributed to the discussions around their growth plans, support received from the state and their expectations from the Government of Odisha to invest and grow in the state.

Speaking at the event, Ranjan Naik, Chairman, FICCI Odisha State Council and COO, Odisha Operation, JSW Steel Ltd, said: “The state is transitioning from iron ore to steel and coal- bauxite to aluminum economy, with a host of value-added products. As Indian economy grows, Odisha would soon be host to 200 MTPA steel facilities and 15 MT aluminum production facility. In this light, the industries need to embrace ESG principles in letter and spirit. There is an increasing need for technology integration and community engagement.”