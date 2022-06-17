Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power recognized as ‘CEO of the Year’ at ET Energy Awards 2022

Mumbai : Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, has been recognised as the ‘CEO of the Year’ (Non-Renewables) at The Economic Times Energy Leadership Awards 2022 for his distinguished leadership in the power industry.

In a short span of time, Pratik Agarwal has established Sterlite Power as a global leader in power transmission space. Under his leadership, Sterlite Power became the first Indian company to win transmission projects in Brazil, entering the market in 2017 and quickly building a $2 billion portfolio. Pratik was also the driving force behind the formation and launch of India’s first power sector Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT).

Dedicating the award to his team, Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, “I want to thank the ET Energy Team, the Jury members for the nomination in this prestigious category and conferring the award. I am humbled and pleased to receive this award. We at Sterlite, are determined to contribute in a meaningful way to the global decarbonization efforts and limiting climate change. This award will continue to inspire us to do even more to help Sterlite Power realize its core purpose of empowering humanity by solving the toughest challenges of energy delivery.”

An alumnus of Wharton and London Business School, Pratik is driven by the unlimited potential of power transmission and the lasting impact of high-quality electricity on society’s development.

The Economic Times Energy Leadership Awards honours exceptional contribution in the energy sector, recognizing organizations, leaders, innovators, and trendsetters – entities that embody leadership and operational excellence for total turnaround and sustained growth within their respective domains.