PVR Pictures Announces its 2021 Film Slate for Theatrical Distribution

PVR Pictures Titles Garner Numerous Award Nominations across Categories at the Golden Globe & The Screen Actors Guild Awards

Mumbai: PVR Pictures, the filmed entertainment arm of PVR Limited – the largest cinema exhibition company in the country, announced that it is committed to releasing its 2021 film slate in theatres through its pan-India distribution network. Continuing its leadership in independent film distribution space and marking the most significant title commitment to the growing foreign language film market in the country, PVR Pictures 2021 slate has been created as a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic.

PVR Pictures 2021 release slate includes already-in-theatre titles such as “The Personal History of David Copperfield”, “The Secret Garden”, “Our Friend”, “Misbehavior”, “The War With Grandpa” and forthcoming titles such as “The Father”, “The Mauritanian”, “Minari”, “Sooryavanshi”, “83” , “Breaking News in Yuba County”, “The Courier”, “Six Minutes to Midnight”, “Voyagers”, “Green Knight” and “Minamata”.

The PVR Pictures slate includes titles which are being lauded by critics as films which will stand the test of time. These titles have bagged several international accolades including;

“The Father” with 4 Golden Globe nominations including Best Picture & 2 SAG Awards nominations

“The Mauritanian” with 2 Golden Globe nominations

“Minari” with 1 Golden Globe nomination including Best Picture & 3 SAG Awards nominations

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” with 1 Golden Globe nomination

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint MD, PVR Ltd. said, “We are pleased to announce this year’s film slate where we have some of the finest titles under the banner of PVR Pictures. After an unprecedented year for the global entertainment industry, it is reassuring to have cinemas reopen across the country and in most parts of the world. With the growing interest in our films as a result of their recognition during this exciting award season, we are looking forward to showing our films to audiences on the big screen at the soonest possible”.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures said, “No one wants films back on the big screens more than we do. We are looking forward to supporting our partners in exhibition with a steady supply of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers an opportunity to see some amazing films. We are grateful to our movie studios and filmmaking partners for working with us and responding to these circumstances”.