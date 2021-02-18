Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 63 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
New Positive Cases: 63
In quarantine: 39
Local contacts: 24
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Balasore: 4
2. Bargarh: 7
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 1
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Jagatsinghpur: 1
8. Jajpur: 4
9. Jharsuguda: 6
10. Kendrapada: 1
11. Keonjhar: 2
12. Khurda: 6
13. Koraput: 1
14. Mayurbhanj: 1
15. Nuapada: 3
16. Puri: 4
17. Rayagada: 1
18. Sambalpur: 6
19. Sundargarh: 10
20. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 88
Cumulative tested: 8100749
Positive: 336460
Recovered: 333788
Active cases: 706