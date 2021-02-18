Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 63 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

New Positive Cases: 63

In quarantine: 39

Local contacts: 24

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Balasore: 4

2. Bargarh: 7

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 1

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Jagatsinghpur: 1

8. Jajpur: 4

9. Jharsuguda: 6

10. Kendrapada: 1

11. Keonjhar: 2

12. Khurda: 6

13. Koraput: 1

14. Mayurbhanj: 1

15. Nuapada: 3

16. Puri: 4

17. Rayagada: 1

18. Sambalpur: 6

19. Sundargarh: 10

20. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 88

Cumulative tested: 8100749

Positive: 336460

Recovered: 333788

Active cases: 706