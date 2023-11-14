PVR INOX Launches State-of-the-Art Cinema in Bhubaneswar Featuring Advanced 4K Laser Screen Projection Technology

Bhubaneswar, November 14, 2023:PVR INOX, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India has announced the opening of its fourth property in the city of temples, Bhubaneswar. The new 4-screen multiplex is the first cinema in the city featuring all 4K Laser screens. The new theatre would offer city residents yet another out-of-home entertainment destination to watch movies in the best of immersive environment.

With this opening, PVR INOX unveils its29 screens in 7properties in Odisha continuing its expansion in the Eastern part of India with 138 screens in 36 properties.

Strategically located at Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall, Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar, the new property has a total seating capacity of 682 audiences featuring comfortable plush last row recliners in4impressively designed auditoriums. The cinema is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions to offer an immersive and enhanced cinematic experience with 4K Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp, and bright images. Furthermore, the audis feature advanced Dolby 7.1 immersive audio for great sound experience and vibrant Next-Gen 3D screens for visibly deeper 3D content.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said,“We are delighted to open our 4-screen property in Bhubaneswar, the capital and largest city of Odisha.One of the fastest growing commercial hub inthe eastern part of the country, Bhubaneswar has improved the quality of life of its inhabitants with its smart city status. Entertainment such as cinema is an integral part of general well-being of peopleand we feel proud to set a new benchmark in entertainment with the city’s first all 4K laser cinema.With the vision of providing an advanced cinema with the best of all amenities to moviegoers, we remain positive that our new property will be well received by them”.

Situated In the vicinity ofBiju Patnaik International Airport, the multiplex is designed in a contemporary style with a grand cinema entrance of a LED display arch gate. The teal color banquette seating and metal plasma frames in the foyer area gives a visually stunning sense of grandeur while the use of PVR’s ‘V’ insignia have been showcased all across the property. All the auditoriums have fabric paneling with lit V signage across the sidewalls to add glamour.

Expressing his views on the launch announcement, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited said,“We are happy to strengthen our presence in Odisha, one of the major destinations to do business.It is indeed a momentous day for us as we open our 4th property in Bhubaneswar, widely recognized for its business structure and economic growth and home of the Odia cinema industry. With this opening, we look forward to being a growth driver of the city’s economy. We are excited to raise the bar of Bhubaneswar’s entertainment landscape through an all 4K laser cinema, the first one in the city.”