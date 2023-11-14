Union S&T Minister Dr Jitendra Singh launches the software application “Dashboard” portal of the Ministry of Science & Technology for real-time, prompt and effective Parliament business including Parliament Questions, Acts of Parliament and Gazette Notifications of Govt. of India as well as Cabinet Notes

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched the software application “Dashboard” portal of the Ministry of Science & Technology for real-time, prompt and effective Parliament business including Parliament Questions, Acts of Parliament and Gazette Notifications of Govt. of India as well as Cabinet Notes.

Earlier, the Minister laid the Foundation Stone of the new Auditorium-cum-Guest House Complex in the premises of the “Technology Bhavan” which is the headquarters of the Department of Science & Technology (DST). He unveiled the plaque at the site and also took part in the Bhoomi Pujan.

The new 500-seater state-of-the-art Auditorium Block (5000 sq meters) is being built in Technology Bhawan Complex with double basement car parking (9000 sq meters). The auditorium block is planned to be completed in 24 months. IRCON ISL is the Project Management Consultant for the project.

On the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh also launched the software application portal of DST for Parliament Questions, Cabinet Notes, Acts of Parliament and Gazette Notifications of Govt. of India related to DST.

Speaking while launching the software application “Dashboard”, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the new portal should serve as a dashboard for all activities of DST. He called upon the DST officials to make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven technology to analyse Parliament Questions on various parameters including member’s profile.

Interacting with scientists and senior officials of DST about ways to reach the benefits of S&T to people, Dr Jitendra Singh expressed satisfaction that the DST alone has funded about 12,000 or more than one lakh StartUps in the country. Secretary, DST Dr Abhay Karandikar pointed out that some of DST funded Startups are today doing very well and, amongst them, Ideaforge Technology Ltd., a leading player in drone technologies in the country, is listed on the BSE and came out with its IPO in June this year.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, in a couple of years the Startup space is going to get very crowded at the pace at which the Startup boom is happening in the country. A remarkable feature is that a host of well-developed portals have been launched by Startups, particularly in the peripheral cities, thanks to the spread of 5G Internet and Broadband across the length and breadth of the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that a mechanism needs to be put in place to follow up the progress of Startups as their number have risen to over 1.25 lakh including more than 100 Unicorns. Such a mechanism will closely follow up the growth of these Startups, see how to sustain them so as to ensure that they are not lost out, especially those Startups that have received technical and financial support from the Government, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India will soon emerge as the StartUp capital of the world with vast avenues in sectors like Agriculture, Dairy, Animal Husbandry, Healthcare, Education, Pharma, Logistics and ‘Waste to Wealth’.

“Making the lives of people easy with technology, the Startups are not only thriving in Tier -3 and -4 markets but also impacting the lives of rural people and customers, besides creating huge job opportunities,” he said.

The Minister said, connecting rural India with advanced solutions and services, these Startups are emerging as innovative and accelerating programmes for the Digital India campaign.

Advocating synergy of Science, Research, Academia, Startups and Industry, Dr Jitendra Singh said the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF) will bridge the demarcation between the Public and Private sector and there will be integration. NRF and the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will create the right ecosystem to realise PM Modi’s Vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, he said.