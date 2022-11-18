PVR CINEMAS SETS NEW RECORD WITH PRE-BOOKING FOR DRISHYAM 2

PVR Ltd, the leaders in the Indian film exhibition industry received record pre-bookings for ‘Drishyam 2’ ahead of its release in India.

Two years of gorging on global and local content at home has not just changed palettes, it has changed what Indians expect from the theatrical experience. The advance pre bookings numbers are a testimony to the fact that it no longer just about the film. People are flocking back to the theatres for the ambience, food, and larger-than-life experience on the big screen which is difficult to replicate at home.

Produced by Panorama Studios and Viacom18 Studio and directed by Abhishek Pathak- Drishyam 2 is a gripping investigative tale-a sequel to 2015 cult hit Drishyam. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.

Speaking on the movie pre-buzz, Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited, said, “We are seeing the trend of families coming back to cinemas and Drishyam 2 pre-sales substantiates this trend. After a subdued Q-2, Q-3 is turning out well with a huge line up of movies covering all genres. Movies like Uunchai has given the push to family-oriented movies and we expect this phenomenon to continue”.

“Drishyam 2’s success debunks the thinking that only ‘larger than life’ or ‘horror comedies’ will work, mid-size drama/ thrillers etc will struggle in cinemas”, he added.

India has the world’s largest film industry in terms of number of movies produced in a year and is recognized as the fifth largest box office market in the world. Post pandemic, 2022 has been a breakthrough year for the Indian movie industry with clear superhits across regions, tremendous performances, and box office collection. Likewise, Drishyam 2 is expected to break box office records with intelligent twists and mystery tales.