BCCI sacks Chief Selector Chetan Sharma & the entire national selection committee. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men).

Candidates who wish to apply for the said position need to fulfil the following criteria for their applications to be considered.

National Selectors (Senior Men)

Positions – 5

Should have played a minimum of

a) 7 Test matches; OR

b) 30 First Class matches; OR

c) 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches.

Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago.

No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.

Applications should be submitted by 1800 hrs IST on November 28, 2022.