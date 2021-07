Bhubaneswar : Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), Krishan Kumar today informed that looking forward to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) request of laser scanning of the temple , it has been decided to conduct laser scanning at Natya Mandap, Jagamohan and other parts of the temple, except inside the ‘garbha gruha’ .

Besides, a team of servitors has been formed whole be present during the laser scanning of the temple.