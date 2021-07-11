Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation intensifies doorstep counselling of people having symptoms of dengue

Bhubaneswar : In view to have doorstep counselling of people having fever and symptoms like dengue, a team of doctors in intensive field exercise deployed through Rapid Response Team (RRT) has visited different pockets of ward number 7 and 14 under North Zone of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) , here on Sunday.

Besides, the doctor team spread the message that At government level there is ‘Elisa testing facility in Capital Hospital and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC)’which is free of cost. Without confirmation we should not name it as dengue that arouses panic in people’s mind, and any case of fever can’t be termed as dengue.