Punjab Youth Development Board (PYDB) has successfully organises 200+ camps

Chandigarh:

Punjab Youth Development Board (PYDB) Chairman today said that the Board has successfully organised more than 200 vaccination camps in different parts of the state. He said that these camps were organised with the active support of Assistant Directors of Youth Services department and District Sports Officers, along with thousands of youth clubs.







While inaugurating a special vaccination camp for sportspersons at Guru Nanak Stadium, here today, Sukhwinder Singh Bindra said that Covid inoculation camps are being organised to ensure every eligible get the life-saving jab to prevent third wave in the district.







He said that the board would ensure next 1 million vaccination in Ludhiana in next 2 months. He congratulated the residents for crossing the one million mark in five months time.







He said that the District Administration has ensured the sufficient stock of vaccine for 18 + population and now the youth must play their part actively by participating in this vaccination drive which is only effective way to combat the Covid.







He also asked the young warriors to mobilise others for vaccination so that herd immunity can be built which would help to prevent fresh wave of Covid by breaking transmission chain of virus.







He also asked the youth to enrol their peers, and pledge to protect themselves, their families and their neighbourhoods against COVID-19 by ensuring vaccination. Sukhwinder Singh Bindra said that all youth of the state are being motivated to get themselves vaccinated. He said that the PYDB is making concerted efforts to administer the dose of the Covid19 vaccine to all eligible people and PYDB would leave no stone unturned to ensure speedy coverage of those eligible at the earliest.







District Sports Officer Ravinder Singh, Assistant Director Youth Services Davinder Singh Lotey, besides several others were also present on the occasion.

