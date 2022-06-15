Punjab Police gets transit remand of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Delhi’s Patiala House Court

New Delhi : Following the strenuous efforts made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to put Sidhu Moosewala’s killers behind the bars, the Punjab Police on Tuesday got the transit remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from the Patiala House Court in Delhi.

As per the information, Lawrence Bishonoi, who has been nominated as accused and conspirator in Moosewala’s murder case, was in the custody of Delhi Police for past 14 days. The Delhi Police had brought Lawrence Bishonoi on production warrants from Tihar Jail and on completion of his police remand on Tuesday, Special Cell Delhi has produced Bishnoi in the Patiala House Courts in Delhi.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, the Advocate General Punjab himself appeared in Patiala House Court in Delhi and strongly demanded remand. An application was moved by the SIT investigating the Sidhu Moosewala case to seek the permission of the court to arrest Lawrence Bishnoi against whom the local Mansa court had already issued arrest warrants.

The plea of the Punjab Police was contested by the lawyers of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi on the grounds of his security in the custody of the Punjab Police, which was opposed by the Advocate General Punjab, and after hearing the contentions of both the parties the Hon’ble Court granted permission to arrest the accused and also gave a transit remand of the accused. He shall be produced in the court of CJM Mansa and shall be taken on police remand for further interrogation and investigation of the case to unravel the conspiracy and the exact motive.

Renowned Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, who left his house at around 4.30pm on May 29 along with two persons- Gurwinder Singh (neighbor) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by some unidentified persons. He was driving his Mahindra Thar Vehicle.

Pertinently, the Punjab Police had already arrested nine persons for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harboring the shooters of Sidhu Moosewala.

Those arrested have been identified as Charanjit Singh alias Chetan of Ballram Nagar in Bathinda; Sandeep Singh alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh alias Manna of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of village Dode Kalsia, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of village Rewli in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Promod Ban said that the Special Investigation Team headed by IGP PAP Jaskaran Singh is making steady progress in the investigation and connecting the dots by working on the leads gathered so far through interrogation of the suspects already arrested and through other inputs.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led-Punjab Government has not been leaving any stone unturned to extradite Gangster Goldy Brar, who was the first to take responsibility of the murder in this case.