PUNJAB: KULTAR SINGH SANDHWAN FELICITATES ASIA BOOK OF RECORDS HOLDER CYCLIST GURPREET SINGH KAMOW

New Delhi : Punjab Vidhan Speaker S. Kultar Singh Sandhwan, on Wednesday, felicitated Asia Book of Records holder cyclist Mr. Gurpreet Singh Kamow of Kotkapura here at his chamber in the State Assembly.

Mr. Gurpreet Kamow cycled 100-km daily for 100 consecutive days from June 8, 2020 to September 15, 2020, without taking a day break, to inspire people to start cycling for staying fit, resulting in clinching his spot in the Asia Book of Records on June 1, 2022.

Congratulating Mr. Gurpreet Kamow and Kotkapura Cycle Riders for this coveted feat, the Speaker said that Gurpreet Kamow’s achievement will inspire many youngsters and aspiring cyclists, who will emulate his path of strive and success. Not only people of Kotkapura, rather whole Punjab is immensely proud of him, he said, while adding that Gurpreet has the potential to rise to be one of the cycling superstars.

Felicitating him with an appreciation letter and a momento, S. Sandhwan wished him all the success in future endeavours.

Notably, 40-year-old Gurpreet Kamow had also won ‘Super Randonneur’ title in 2021 by cycling 200kms, 300kms, 400kms and 600kms in prescribed time frame. This event was organised by Audax India Randonneurs (AIR).