Cabinet decision will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed the hope that decision for free COVID-19 Precaution Dose for all the citizens above 18 years of age at Government vaccination centres, from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation.

The decision was taken at today’s Cabinet meeting as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations.

The Prime Minister tweeted in response to a tweet by the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya:

“Vaccination is an effective means to fight COVID-19. Today’s Cabinet decision will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation.”