Punjab FC Eyes Upset Against Formidable Odisha FC in ISL Showdown

Odisha FC, currently on an unbeaten streak in the 2023-24 ISL season, is gearing up to face debut Punjab FC in Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday, December 26th, 2024, with the match set to kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

Punjab, coming off a morale-boosting victory against Chennaiyin, will look to capitalize on their newfound momentum and secure another crucial win in the ISL. Nikhil Prabhu’s return to the matchday squad is a significant development for Punjab. The defender’s absence was felt in the previous game against Chennaiyin, and his presence in the lineup will strengthen the team’s defensive capabilities against a formidable Odisha side. Prabhu’s return could prove pivotal in thwarting Odisha’s attacking threats and maintaining a solid backline. The Shers are placed in the 11th position in the league table with 8 points gathered from their eleven matches.

On the other hand, Odisha FC enters the fixture riding a wave of confidence, having remained unbeaten in their last nine games across both the ISL and AFC Cup competitions. Their impressive run of form positions them as serious title contenders, and they will be determined to continue their unbeaten streak against Punjab. However, Odisha will have to navigate the match without the services of Puitea, who is set to miss out due to suspension. Puitea’s absence creates an opportunity for other players to step up and fill the void, but his creative contributions will be missed in the attacking third. Odisha FC will need to adapt their game plan to compensate for the absence of a key player and maintain their solid run. The Kalinga Warriors are currently placed in the 5th position in the league, accumulating 18 points from their last 10 matches.

The clash between the Shers and the Kalinga Warriors promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams having their own motivations and challenges. Punjab FC will aim to build on their recent success and climb up the ISL standings, while Odisha FC will be keen to extend their unbeaten streak and solidify their position among the top teams in the league.

Ahead of the match, on Monday, Odisha FC conducted their pre-match press conference in Delhi, featuring Head Coach Sergio Lobera and player Sahil Panwar.

Odisha FC head coach, Sergio Lobera, said: “My thoughts about the game, I like how the players are playing. I think they are playing very well. They are trying to do good football. I like very much the team. Obviously, the first year in this competition is very difficult. The rotation of the players. But the last win, I think, gave them motivation for this game. We are excited to take points before the break. We have two games ahead. The first one, tomorrow, will be a difficult game. I’m sure about the team because they are a very good team and they are playing very good football.”