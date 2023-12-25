KIIT NanhiPari 2023 On Dec 26-27; Bollywood actresses Poonam Dhillon and Deepshikha will be the attraction

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited 23rd edition of the KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India will be played out at the KIIT campus on December 26 and 27. This spectacular event will showcase 27 finalists from diverse states, competing in an electrifying showdown. Bollywood actresses Poonam Dhillon and Deepshikha will be the attraction of the event.

The semi-finals kick off on December 26, paving the way for the grand finale the next day. The top 10 contenders will battle for the coveted top three spots in a thrilling display of talent and glamour. These bright stars were cherry-picked from regional rounds held nationwide since August, ensuring a lineup of exceptional talent.

A whopping prize pool of Rs 41.50 lakh awaits the winners. The crowned champion secures a handsome cash prize of Rs 3 lakh along with a full fee waiver (up to Rs 18 lakh) for pursuing higher studies at KIIT. The first and second runners-up will claim cash rewards of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively, coupled with substantial fee waivers for their studies at the university.

The competition will also decide the winners of titles such as Miss Rapunzel, Miss Photogenic, Miss Selfie (Maximum likes on Facebook), Miss Fashion Girl, Miss Wizkid, Miss Cinderella, Miss Urvashi, Miss Catwalk, Miss Monalisa and Miss Active. They will also receive impressive prizes.

The competition began on a modest note in 2001 but has gained recognition and fame over the years, positioning itself as the only one of its kind in the country. The credit goes to noted academician, social activist and Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta who has always championed the cause of women’s rights. Today, KIIT NanhiPari is a preferred platform for all the girls who wish to make it big in the world of fashion, entertainment and diverse sectors. Moreover, the competition helps the participants develop their confidence to excel in their chosen career.