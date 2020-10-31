Pulkit Samrat receives rave reviews for his Taish performance, critics hail it as one of his career best

New Delhi: Pulkit Samrat has always delivered with his films, both on the performance and commercial aspects. With his latest film Taish, directed by the maverick filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, he has knocked it out of the park. Restrained and nuanced, Pulkit took up one of the most challenging roles in his career and executed it with extreme ease and perfection.

For the unversed, Pulkit’s character has a completely different arc, that separates him from the others in the ensemble. Apart from Pulkit, Taish, a story about two warring families, also has Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh in leading roles. In fact, Pulkit has dual roles to play – while the taut thriller kicks off with a happy go lucky and extremely suave Pulkit, it soon shifts to a brilliant angry young man avatar. Taish, a tale of power and revenge, brilliantly pieces out some effective performances from everyone and has been lauded by the critics for director Bejoy Nambiar’s unique storytelling and the stellar performances from the ensemble, especially highlighting Pulkit’s portrayal of Sunny.

While it’s absolutely not easy to pull off such a tricky character, several critics and reviews claimed that Pulkit, who’s known for his acting prowess has delivered his career best so far. Not only does he look fantastic on screen, but he channels the pangs and angst of his character beautifully on celluloid. One of the reviewers stated, “Pulkit Samrat gets out of his comfort zone, and the results are excellent. This is something he has never tried before, and he maintains the charm even with all the rage in him.” Another critic praised his cinematic portrayal of Sunny and wrote, “A special word for Pulkit Samrat who starts as the sombre plot’s comic relief and ends up as something else…how long is the film industry going to neglect this versatile effortless actor?”

Right from his debut Bollywood venture to today, Pulkit has experimented with his films, playing diverse roles and proved his versatility to the viewers. With calculated risks, he has truly carved a niche of his own. And it’s about time, like the reviews stated, that the industry takes notice of the powerhouse performer that Pulkit is. With a blockbuster act in Taish, he clearly has hit a major sixer!

