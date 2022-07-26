PSUs under Government of India invest in Energy Storage Technologies along with Solar PV Projects

New Delhi : The Public sector undertakings of the Government have invested in commercial scale implementation of Battery Energy Storage Systems along with Solar PV Projects. The Government of India is also supporting some of the storage projects through grant support.

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a CPSE under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has undertaken the implementation of following three projects:

1.4 MW Solar PV Project with 1.4 MWh Battery Energy Storage System in Kavaratti Island, UT of Lakshadweep (supported through MNRE Grant) 50 MWp SPV Project with 20 MW/50 MWh BESS at Phyang, Leh, UT of Ladakh (supported by GoI grant under the PMDP 2015)

100 MW SPV Project with 40 MW/120 MWh BESS at Rajnandgaon, State of Chhattisgarh.

Ministry of Power has notified Bidding Guidelines for Procurement and Utilization of Battery Energy Storage Systems as part of Generation, Transmission and Distribution assets, along with Ancillary Services on March 11, 2022. Energy Storage Projects at grid scale are currently under implementation stage.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.