PRSI Bhubaneswar celebrates National Public Relations Day 2024

Bhubaneswar: Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Bhubaneswar Chapter celebrated the National Public Relations Day 2024, with deliberations by eminent speakers on the theme ‘Sanatan Values and Emerging India: Role of Public Relations’, at the Press Club of Odisha, on Sunday evening. Gracing the event as the Chief Guest, author and former Finance Secretary, Govt. of Odisha Mr. Prasanna Kumar Mishra, IAS (Retd.) emphasized on the need for constitutional institutions to play the role they are envisioned to and called upon citizens and professionals to be fearless in expressing themselves.

Sharing his thoughts and insights on the theme of this year’s National PR Day, Chief Speaker Prof (Dr.) Mrinal Chatterjee, Regional Director, IIMC Dhenkanal, said that every individual should follow the three essence of Sanatan Values, Dhrama, Karma and Seva, so that we can take the society, the country towards a better world. He also urged public relations professionals to become more proactive in their actions.

The event also witnessed release of probably the first comprehensive book on Public Relations and Corporate Communication, in Odia language, co-authored by Prof (Dr.) Mrinal Chatterjee.

Public Relations and Corporate Communication professionals, academicians from across the state and members of PRSI Bhubaneswar participated in this event. The event was presided over by PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter Chairman Shashanka Pattnaik, while Vice Chairman Sudhi Ranjan Mishra anchored the programme and Secretary Krushna Mahapatra presented the Vote of thanks.