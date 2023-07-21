Protest emerges over OSSC CTSRE question paper leak

On July 20, job aspirants protest outside the office of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) in Bhubaneswar on the leak of question papers in the recently-conducted Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination (CTSRE).



The objectors of Odisha Unemployed Diploma Engineers’ Association urge for investigation into the alleged paper leak and fresh conduct of a corruption-free CTSRE exam for recruitment of Civil JE.



The OSSC has not released any statement in connection with the alleged question paper leak yet.



